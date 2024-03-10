Biden’s new ad takes on his age: “I’m not a young guy”

▶ Watch Video: Biden kicks off intense month of campaigning after State of the Union

President Biden knows he’s old, but it’s his experience that matters, he argues in a new ad released Saturday at the informal beginning of the general election campaign.

“Look I’m not a young guy. That’s no secret,” he says in the ad, addressing the camera. “But here’s the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people.”

Here’s the ad:

The spot then ticks through his record on the recovery from the pandemic, climate change, lowering prescription drug prices and the economy, before Mr. Biden, 81, goes on to attack his likely opponent this fall, former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Biden says Trump failed to pass an infrastructure law and notes that he was able to do so, and he says Trump “took away the freedom of women to choose.” The former president put three conservative justices on the Supreme Court who were part of a majority that struck down the federal right to an abortion in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Donald Trump believes the job of the president is to take care of Donald Trump,” Mr. Biden says in the ad. “I believe the job of the president is to fight for you, the American people. And that’s what I’m doing.”

Mr. Biden is the oldest sitting U.S. President in history, and his age and opinion around his capabilities has been a political vulnerability among the general electorate. In a late February CBS News poll, only 32% believed Mr. Biden has the cognitive and mental health to serve as president, compared to 49% who said the same for Mr. Trump.

At the end, a voice is heard off camera asking for another take.

“Look, I’m very young, energetic and handsome — what the hell am I doing this for,” Mr. Biden quips.

The ad is part of a recently announced $30 million battleground state ad buy and will air on digital platforms and national cable, local broadcast and cable television in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina. The campaign bought air time on ESPN, TNT, FX, Adult Swim and Comedy Central and will be running it during the March Madness NCAA college tournament.