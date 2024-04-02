Bidens host 2024 Easter egg roll at White House

▶ Watch Video: 40,000 people expected at annual Easter Egg Roll at White House

Washington — The White House is hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, where children gathered for the long-held tradition put on by the president and first lady.

This year’s event, which carries on a tradition that began in 1878, features school themes. The “EGGucation” event hosted by longtime teacher and first lady Jill Biden features educational activities such as a reading nook and a farm field trip, among others, this year.

“I’m a teacher, so I love anytime where we can turn the White House into a classroom,” the first lady said. “And that’s what we’re doing today.”

Around 40,000 people were expected to attend the annual Easter Egg Roll event. Children roll colorful eggs using wooden spoons across the White House’s South Lawn in the longstanding tradition.

Among the guests are military and veteran families, along with caregivers and survivors. This year’s event marks the third held by the Biden White House, after skipping the event in 2021 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president delivered brief remarks at the event on Monday morning, too, and said Easter “reminds us of the power of hope and renewal, sacrifice and resurrection.”

“But mainly, love and grace toward one another,” Mr. Biden added. “It’s time to pray for one another, cherish the blessings and the possibilities we have as Americans. That’s what I see in our country. We’re a great nation because we’re good people. Our values are solid and the rest of the world looks to us, and we’re determined to keep up that banner.”

Monday’s event was delayed by a storm in the area. The egg-rolling event was supposed to begin at 7 a.m., with nine sessions throughout the day. Members of the general public were able to obtain tickets through an online lottery.