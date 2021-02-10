Biden weighs in on Brady vs. Mahomes

▶ Watch Video: Biden says women dropping out of workforce, closed schools are “national emergency”

President Biden said that when was younger, he didn’t dream of being president, but of playing for the NFL. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell spoke to Mr. Biden in the first network news interview he has given since his inauguration.

“I had wild dreams,” Mr. Biden said. “It wasn’t to be president. I thought I could be a flanker back in the NFL.”

Mr. Biden played receiver in high school in Delaware. His coach, E. John Walsh, told The New York Times in 2008 that Mr. Biden was “one of the best pass receivers I had in 16 years as a coach.” He also played freshman football at the University of Delaware.

O’Donnell asked him that as a former receiver, which of Sunday’s star quarterbacks would he rather be playing with: Forty-three-year-old NFL legend Tom Brady, or 25-year-old reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes?

“Obviously, Brady’s a great quarterback,” Mr. Biden said. “Mahomes seems like he’s got a lot of potential. And so, I’d probably take a shot with the young guy I didn’t expect as much from.”

“You’re thinking the Kansas City Chiefs may win?” O’Donnell asked.

“Well, I didn’t say that,” Mr. Biden said. “I don’t know who’s gonna win. I think they’re both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms.”

