Biden visits Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan

President Joe Biden visited a Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan Friday afternoon, as the administration says there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July.

In Kalamazoo, Mr. Biden toured the Pfizer manufacturing site and met with workers producing the vaccine. Pfizer’s CEO said the firm will soon more than double their output of COVID-19 vaccine. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the president.

“I can’t give you a date when this crisis will end. But I can tell you we’re doing everything possible to have that date come sooner rather than later,” Mr. Biden said in an address at the plant.

The president blasted his predecessor, saying the previous administration failed to buy enough vaccines or have a national plan to vaccinate Americans. Roughly 1.7 million shots are taking place a day, and Mr. Biden said the country is on pace to surpass his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days. The country was already roughly meeting that goal under the final days of the Trump administration.

Mr. Biden made the case for the $2 trillion COVID-19 funding bill Democrats intend to pass soon. Some of that funding would go to increasing vaccinations, as well as helping schools open. The package would also include $1,400 stimulus checks.

“I’m grateful that the Senate and the House are moving quickly. And I’m prepared to hear their arguments ideas on how to make the package better and make it cheaper,” Mr. Biden said.

At this point, it doesn’t appear Republicans will join Democrats in supporting the bill.

During the tour, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he doesn’t think a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine will suffice, after a single dose appears more effective than previously thought.

Earlier Friday, Mr. Biden met with members of the G7 virtually and spoke to the Munich Security Conference virtually. Mr. Biden said he intends to visit Texas once it’s not a “burden,” and is signing an additional disaster declaration to enhance aid to the state.