Biden to travel to Texas on Friday in wake of devastating winter storm

Washington — President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Houston on Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that left millions of Texans without power, heat and running water. The White House made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden already said he planned to travel to Texas once a visit would no longer be a “burden” to the recovery efforts. The storm comes only a few years after Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Houston and the surrounding area.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts and progress towards recovery. Psaki said the president will also visit a vaccine administration site.

The president signed off on a major disaster declaration for the state, as people died in their cars trying to stay warm and waited in long lines for water and supplies. The winter storm also hampered vaccination efforts, as sites had to shut down.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that many Texas homeowners may apply for individual disaster assistance.