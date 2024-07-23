WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Biden to speak Wednesday about ending 2024 reelection campaign

By CBS News
July 23, 2024 12:12PM EDT
President Biden announced that he would speak Wednesday evening from the Oval Office about his plans in his first remarks since he announced Sunday he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Mr. Biden posted on social media Tuesday.

Mr. Biden made the shocking announcement Sunday that he would end his reelection campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris shortly afterward. He has been in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, recovering from COVID since Thursday. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

