Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth on June 13

Washington — President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth on June 13 as part of his first international trip as president, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

The gathering will take place at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom and is believed to be the first meeting between Mr. Biden and Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2021

The president is poised to make his first trip overseas as president for the G-7 Summit in Cornwall, England, which is set for June 11 to June 13. He will then travel to Brussels for a NATO Summit on June 14, as well as a U.S.-European Union Summit, according to the White House. Capping Mr. Biden’s inaugural trip abroad is a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16.

Queen Elizabeth has met with 13 presidents during her 69-year reign, including former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in 2018 and former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2011.