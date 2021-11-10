Biden to host leaders of Canada and Mexico at White House

▶ Watch Video: U.S. reopens borders for vaccinated international travelers

Washington — President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House next week for the first North American Leaders’ Summit since 2016.

The three leaders will “reaffirm their strong ties” and collaborate on ending the COVID-19 pandemic at the November 18 meeting, as well as advancing competitiveness and health security, according to the White House. They will also discuss climate change and the future of migration.

Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council’s senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs, said Mr. Biden’s meeting with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts is a signal of the United States’ commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

“Since Day one of the Biden-Harris Administration, the United States has reaffirmed the importance of our regional partnerships,” Gonzalez said.

Mr. Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with both Trudeau and Obrador at the White House, Gonzalez said. The Mexican Embassy in Washington said the three leaders plan to meet for three hours, followed by hour-long, one-on-one discussions.

The meetings come after the U.S. lifted most pandemic-related border restrictions for vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico, allowing non-essential travel from both countries for the first time since March 2020.

Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.