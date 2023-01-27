Biden speaks with Tyre Nichols’ family ahead of video’s expected release
January 27, 2023 5:10PM EST
▶ Watch Video: Tyre Nichols’ mother asks protesters to be peaceful when bodycam footage is released
President Joe Biden spoke with the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, the White House said.
The call took place hours before Memphis officials were expected to release police body camera video of the violent arrest that led to the Black man’s death.
