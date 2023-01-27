Biden speaks with Tyre Nichols’ family ahead of video’s expected release

▶ Watch Video: Tyre Nichols’ mother asks protesters to be peaceful when bodycam footage is released

President Biden spoke with the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, the White House said.

The call took place hours before Memphis officials were expected to release police body camera video of the violent arrest that led to the Black man’s death.

During the call with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr. Biden gave condolences from him and the first lady, the White House said.

“During the conversation, the President commended the family’s courage and strength,” according to a statement.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr. Biden had been briefed on the video footage, but hasn’t seen it. Nichols’ family and authorities have described the incident as a brutal encounter, and five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

At the Justice Department, FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters he has seen the footage.

“What happened in Memphis is obviously tragic,” Wray said. “I have seen the video myself, and I will tell you, I was appalled. I’m struggling to find a stronger word, but I will just tell you I was appalled.”