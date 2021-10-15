      Weather Alert

Biden signs temporary debt ceiling extension bill

CBS News
Oct 14, 2021 @ 10:04pm

President Joe Biden has signed a bill granting a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, the White House announced Thursday evening. The bill, which raises the debt limit by $480 billion, is expected to keep the federal government funded through early December.

On Tuesday, the House passed the resolution along party lines, 219-206, with no Republicans voting for it. It cleared the Senate in a party-line, 50-48 vote last week, bringing an end to a weeks-long impasse between Democratic and Republican leaders while the risk of a first-ever default loomed. Eleven Senate Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to end debate on the measure, avoiding a filibuster and paving the way for final passage. 

While the debt limit extension staves off a default on the nation’s debt, it gives Congress just a temporary reprieve, as lawmakers now must find a way to address the debt limit by December 3. 


cbsn-fusion-pres-biden-to-sign-debt-ceiling-extension-bill-after-it-passes-congress-thumbnail-815541-640x360.jpg


Biden to sign debt ceiling extension bill

06:21

Melissa Quinn and Kathryn Watson contributed reporting.

Popular Posts
Two Young People Killed In Collision
Kochville Township Shooting Kills One
Man Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Assaulting Teen
Two Men Arrested Following Shooting at Internet Cafe
Man Hospitalized After Saginaw Township Crash
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On