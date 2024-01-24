Biden sending senior West Wing aides to oversee reelection campaign

▶ Watch Video: CBS News Live

President Biden is dispatching two of his senior-most West Wing aides to help oversee his reelection campaign in Delaware, multiple people familiar with the plans tell CBS News.

Mike Donilon, the president’s longtime speechwriter, and Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who ran Mr. Biden’s 2020 campaign, will leave their senior positions at the White House and turn their attention full time to the reelection campaign. The New York Times first reported their move to the campaign.

The president’s campaign said Donilon “is expected to play a central role in the campaign’s messaging and paid media strategy,” while O’Malley Dillon will focus on “organizing and execution of the campaign’s path to 270 electoral votes — all under the leadership of campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.”

Campaign officials insisted Chavez Rodriguez is not being replaced as head of the campaign, but people familiar with the moves said she is effectively being layered over by aides who are more personally close to and familiar with the president’s thinking.