Biden says Netanyahu’s government needs to change

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is beginning to lose support around the world, and Netanyahu needs to make changes, President Biden told supporters during a campaign reception Tuesday.

In remarks that were open to reporters but in which no recorders or cameras were allowed, the president told his audience in Washington, D.C., that Israel and Netanyahu have a tough decision to make, as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza continues following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack and kidnapping of Israeli and international citizens.

“Bibi’s got a tough decision to make,” Mr. Biden said, according to a pool reporter in the room, adding that Israel’s government is “the most conservative government in [its] history.” Netanyahu’s government “doesn’t want a two-state solution,” the president said.

Israel, the president said, is starting to lose support around the world and Netanyahu “has to strengthen and change” the Israeli government so they can reach a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I think he has to change, and with this government, this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move,” Mr. Biden said.

The president’s full remarks are not available, since the White House didn’t permit recordings. The president sometimes speaks more freely in campaign events, away from the glare of the cameras.

Hours before the president made those remarks, he had a similarly sobering message for attendees at a White House Hanukkah party.

“I make no bones about it, I’ve had my differences from Israeli leadership,” Mr. Biden told his guests. “I have known Bibi now for 51 years. He has a picture on his desk of he and I when he was a young member in the Israeli service here, former service, and I was a 32-year-old senator. And I wrote at the top of it, ‘Bibi, I love you and I don’t agree with a damn thing you have to say.’ It’s about the same today, I love him and — but look, it’s a tough spot, tough spot. We continue to provide military assistance to Israel until they get rid of Hamas. But — but — we have to be careful. Have to be careful. The whole world’s public opinion can shift overnight. We can’t let that happen.”