Biden says he’ll attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

President Biden on Friday said he’ll be going to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II whenever it takes place.

“Yes,” Mr. Biden said, asked by a reporter in Ohio if he’ll attend the funeral. “I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going.”

The queen died Thursday at 96, after 70 years on the throne.

The president on Friday said that while he knows King Charles III, he hasn’t spoken with him since the queen’s passing.

On Thursday, the president and first lady Jill Biden stopped at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., to sign the queen’s condolence book.

“We mourn for all of you,” Mr. Biden said at the embassy. “She was a great lady. I’m so delighted I got to meet her.”

Mr. Biden has met the queen on multiple occasions, most recently last year. He first met the queen while he was still a U.S. senator from Delaware.