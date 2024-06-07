Biden says he would not pardon son Hunter if convicted in gun trial

▶ Watch Video: Hallie Biden, widow of Beau, testifies in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Washington — President Biden said Thursday that he wouldn’t pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he is convicted of felony charges stemming from his alleged purchase of a handgun while he was a drug user.

In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, the president was asked whether he had ruled out a pardon for Hunter Biden, to which Mr. Biden replied, “Yes.”

The president also said “yes” when questioned on whether he would accept the verdict in Hunter Biden’s trial on the gun charges that is underway in Delaware, regardless of the outcome.

Hunter Biden was indicted on three counts last year in connection to his purchase of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018, which prosecutors alleged he unlawfully possessed for 11 days. Two of the charges stem from claims he made false statements on a federal gun form about his drug use. The president’s son allegedly certified in paperwork that he was not a user of or addicted to any controlled substance, but prosecutors have said he was addicted to crack cocaine when he bought and kept the handgun.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to all counts. A trial began in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, and prosecutors are expected to call their last witness Friday. The defense will then present its case, and it remains unknown whether Hunter Biden will take the stand.

First lady Jill Biden attended the trial for several days before traveling to France to join Mr. Biden for events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy on Thursday. She returned to Wilmington, Delaware, later Thursday and was in the courthouse for Friday’s proceedings. The first lady will travel back to France for a state visit over the weekend. Other members of Hunter Biden’s family have attended the trial, including his half-sister, Ashley Biden.

In his interview with ABC News, Mr. Biden also addressed the historic conviction of former President Donald Trump by a New York jury last week. The former president, and Mr. Biden’s opponent in this year’s presidential race, was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from a hush-money payment his lawyer made to an adult film star before the 2016 election.

Mr. Biden said Trump received a “fair trial.”

“The jury spoke like they speak in all cases, and it should be respected,” he told Muir.

The president criticized Trump’s Republican supporters who have denounced the verdict and trial as unfair and the result of a politically motivated prosecution.

“Stop undermining the rule of law,” Mr. Biden said. “Stop undermining the institutions.”