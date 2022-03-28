Biden says he wasn't articulating policy change with Putin remark

▶ Watch Video: Biden sparks controversy by saying Putin “cannot remain in power”

President Biden on Monday sought to clarify a remark he made Saturday in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” He said Monday that he was expressing his moral outrage at the “actions of this man” over his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to make it clear: I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change,” he told reporters at the White House during remarks to unveil his budget. “I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel, and I express no apologies for it — my personal feelings.”

The president denied that his original comment was complicating any diplomatic efforts around the conflict in Ukraine. “What complicates the situation at the moment,” he said, “are the escalatory efforts of Putin.”

Mr. Biden said that his words were meant for the Russian people, that he was telling them and the rest of the world “what we thought,” that “this type of behavior is totally unacceptable.”

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his budget for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Soon after Mr. Biden had made his remarks Saturday, the White House tried to walk back his comment, with an official saying he wasn’t talking about regime change.

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a White House official said. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “It’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.”

“Only Russians, who vote for their president, can decide that,” Peskov added. “And of course it is unbecoming for the president of the U.S. to make such statements.”

Mr. Biden made the remark about the Russian president at the tail end of his speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. He also condemned Putin’s war in Ukraine, while sympathizing with the Ukrainian people who have had their homeland destroyed by Russian forces, as well as the Russian people who have been “cut off from the rest of the world.”