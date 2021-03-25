Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024

▶ Watch Video: Biden: “My plan is to run for reelection”

President Joe Biden said Thursday that it is his “expectation” to run for reelection in 2024. The president was asked if he planned to run for a second term during his first White House press conference, which took place 65 days after he took office.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” Mr. Biden said in response to a question from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes. The president added that he “would fully expect” that Vice President Kamala Harris will remain on the presidential ticket, and called her “a great partner.”

Mr. Biden, who is 78 years old, called himself “a great respecter of fate,” explaining that he was not currently preparing for an election which is still three and a half years away.

The president also declined to say whether he believes he would face off against former President Trump in 2024. He noted the divisions in the GOP, saying “I have no idea if there will be a Republican Party” at that time.

During his campaign in April 2020, Mr. Biden told donors that he would be a “transition candidate.” However, he said in August that he “absolutely” saw himself serving for eight years.