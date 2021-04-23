▶ Watch Video: Biden says climate change presents “opportunity” to create green jobs

President Biden delivered remarks at a session of his multi-day virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders on Friday, focusing on the economic opportunities of addressing climate change.

“It’s an opportunity to create millions of good-paying jobs around the world in innovative sectors,” Mr. Biden said. “This challenge and these opportunities are going to be met by working people in every nation.”

Mr. Biden said that he wanted to see workers who had worked in fossil fuel energy sectors thrive in the new economy.

“When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone,” he said. He touted his multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which includes proposals for creating eco-friendly jobs and shoring up green infrastructure. Mr. Biden has repeatedly called on Congress to pass the plan, although its prospects in the Senate are unclear.

“This is a moment for all of us to build better economies for our children and our grandchildren,” Mr. Biden said. He also announced that the U.S. was launching a “global partnership for climate-smart infrastructure.”

The president’s speech comes the day after he pledged that the U.S. will cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half from 2005 levels by 2030.

On Thursday, Mr. Biden said the U.S. can reach the emissions target through his jobs plan — a $3 trillion infrastructure package meant to revitalize the nation’s energy grid and create a net-zero economy. “The signs are unmistakable, the science undeniable,” Mr. Biden said on Thursday. “Cost of inaction keeps mounting.”