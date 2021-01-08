Biden preparing to accelerate distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

President-Elect Joe Biden is taking steps to prepare to accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once he takes office. Aides say he will share more details on the plan to do so next week.

“The President-Elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible. He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now,” Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement to CBS News.

COVID-19 cases have been surging. For the first time, the U.S. topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus, on Thursday breaking a record that had been set just a day earlier. The tally from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. had 4,085 deaths from COVID-19 Thursday.

The U.S. also had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases. Over 365,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Below is a letter obtained by CBS News that was sent today to military and Trump administration officials by eight Democratic governors requesting that they accelerate the distribution of vaccines and not hold back doses in reserves while awaiting further shipments. CNN and the Washington Post first reported Mr. Biden’s plan to accelerate distribution of the vaccine.

“We demand that the federal government begin distributing these reserved doses to states immediately,” the governors wrote.