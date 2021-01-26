Biden outlines racial equity agenda and signs executive actions

▶ Watch Video: Biden speaks about racial equity and progress for all Americans

President Joe Biden outlined his racial equity agenda and signed four executive actions at the White House on Tuesday in an effort to implement that agenda. The president is using his authority to disavow racism and xenophobia toward Asian Americans, specifically targeting anti-Asian animus connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is unacceptable and it’s unAmerican,” Mr. Biden said of animus directed at Asian Americans.

The Biden transition team and White House Domestic Policy Council have been preparing executive action geared toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for weeks and discussed tenets of the presidential order with several outside groups, three of these advisers said.

Mr. Biden is also undoing a Trump-era ban on racial sensitivity training and abolishing the Trump-era 1776 Commission. The president called the commission “counter-factual.”

“Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies,” the vice president said.

Other upcoming administrative actions are expected to focus on tribal governments, fair housing, and private prisons. The Biden administration has told outside groups it is also preparing measures on voting rights.

Later on Tuesday, Mr. Biden is delivering remarks on his administration’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the day after he promised that any American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by “this spring.”