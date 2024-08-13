Biden, Obama and the Clintons set to speak at DNC

▶ Watch Video: Law enforcement on alert for violence at DNC after Trump shooting

Washington — The Democratic National Convention will feature speeches by three presidents when the party gathers next week in Chicago to formally recognize Vice President Kamala Harris as its nominee.

President Biden, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the party’s nominee in 2016, are set to make remarks at next week’s four-day event, according to a source familiar with the planning.

Mr. Biden and Hillary Clinton are expected to deliver speeches on Monday. Obama is planned for Tuesday and Bill Clinton on Wednesday.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to officially accept the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night. Harris will take the stage on Thursday, the final night of the convention, to formally accept the presidential nomination.

An official schedule has not yet been released. NBC News was first to report the inclusion of the former presidents and Hillary Clinton.

The convention comes weeks after Mr. Biden ended his reelection campaign amid growing pressure from Democrats to withdraw after he struggled in a June debate against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

The party quickly coalesced around Harris, who secured the majority of delegates to win the nomination earlier this month. She named Walz as her running mate last week.