Biden Makes Brief Visit to Saginaw

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with Hurley “HJ” Coleman IV and his father Hurley Coleman III, left, as he arrives for a campaign event at Pleasant View Golf Club in Saginaw, Mich., Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden’s visit to Saginaw was a small affair with local leaders and supporters.

After landing at MBS International Airport in Air Force One the president’s motorcade made its way through Saginaw to the home of Saginaw City Council member Bill Ostash and Saginaw Public Schools Board of Education member Kevin Rooker. Local media were not given access to the President’s visit. Biden met with around 50 supporters in the home, as well as local leaders like Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and several other council members, Congressman Dan Kildee, State Representative Amos O’Neal and others. The president was there speaking with volunteers supporting his reelection efforts. Following his time there, he the traveled to Pleasant View Golf Course in Saginaw Township, where he met with more supporters.

Biden left the area after about five hours.