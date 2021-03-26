Biden invites world leaders including Putin and Xi to climate summit

President Biden has invited 40 world leaders to a virtual climate summit next month, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdoğan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The summit is intended to reconvene the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which includes the 17 countries responsible for the majority of both global emissions and global GDP. A “small” number of business and societal leaders will also take part in the summit, which will take place on April 22 and April 23.

According to the White House, the Leaders Summit on Climate will focus on reducing emissions to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius, the economic benefits of taking action on climate, and technologies that will reduce emissions, among other things. The White House says the summit will be publicly streamed.

The president has made John Kerry his special presidential envoy for climate.

Mr. Biden has made a number of unilateral moves on climate change, including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, directing the interior secretary to freeze new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters, and reviewing existing leasing and permitting practices regarding fossil fuel development on federal lands.

Below is the list world leaders he invited: