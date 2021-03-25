Biden holds first presidential press conference

▶ Watch Video: Biden sets new goals for fighting coronavirus pandemic

President Biden gave his first press conference as president on Thursday afternoon. While Mr. Biden had periodically taken questions from reporters, he had not yet had a full press conference since taking office.

Mr. Biden had been criticized by conservatives and even some political allies for his delay in holding a formal press conference. By the same point in their presidencies, former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama had formally taken questions from reporters.

Before taking questions on Thursday, Mr. Biden announced he is doubling his COVID-19 vaccine goal, vowing 200 million vaccine shots in the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office — up from a goal of 100 million. Meeting that goal would require the U.S. to roughly keep the current pace of vaccinations.

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country has even come close,” the president said.

Mr. Biden also touted the results of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure signed into law earlier this month, and noted that most Americans who are receiving stimulus checks have already received them.

“Help is here, and hope is on the way,” he said.

Mr. Biden also took questions on the immigration crisis at the southern border and whether he can successfully usher proposals on immigration reform, gun control, voting rights and climate change through Congress. While Democrats control the House, the Senate is evenly divided, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

“Let’s see what happens,” Mr. Biden said of his ability to address those four issues. “I’ve been hired to solve problems, not create division.”

President Biden disagreed with the notion that the U.S is experiencing an influx of migrants because of his administration’s policy positions. Asked how he resolves the tension at the border, and how he chooses who can stay, the president said it doesn’t have to do with him.

“I’d like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy, but it’s not,” the president said.

This is simply the time of year that migrants come across the border, Mr. Biden said.

“Truth of the matter is, nothing has changed,” the president said, noting that there was also an increase in migrants coming across the border in 2019, during former President Trump’s time in office.

“It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border” in the winter months,” he said.

People are coming because of circumstances in their country, he said.

Mr. Biden also said that all migrants should be turned back at the border, except for unaccompanied children.

The president was also asked if he plans to run for reelection in 2024. “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That is my expectation,” Mr. Biden said.

But when Mr. Biden was pressed again as to whether he will run again, the president still wasn’t 100% definitive.

“I said that is my expectation,” the president said, adding that he can’t plan for three or four years in advance.

Contributing: Kathryn Watson and Melissa Quinn