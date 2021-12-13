Biden heading to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey tornado damage

▶ Watch Video: Rescue and recovery efforts underway after deadly tornadoes

Washington — President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to assess the damage from a tornado outbreak that devastated the state and killed 64 people, the White House announced.

Mr. Biden will first participate in a storm briefing at Fort Campbell before heading to Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey the storm damage, according to the White House.

During a briefing at the White House on the storms, which saw tornadoes and severe weather sweep across at least six states, the president pledged his administration is “going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

The death toll from the tornadoes that struck Friday night has continued to grow in Kentucky, which was hit the hardest, as rescue crews continue combing through wreckage. Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday at least 64 people were killed, while dozens remain unaccounted for. The ages of those who died range from five months to 86 years. Six of the victims are under the age of 18.

At a candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working when the tornado hit, at least eight people died and eight are missing, Beshear said.

The governor warned it could be weeks before the final death toll from the storm is known. At least 12 more people were killed in the other states affected by the severe weather.

Mr. Biden on Sunday approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky, allowing federal aid and funding to flow to the state to supplement its recovery efforts.