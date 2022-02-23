Biden has interviewed his top three Supreme Court candidates

▶ Watch Video: Biden interviewing Supreme Court contenders

President Biden has now interviewed the three Supreme Court candidates at the top of his list to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger — according to three sources.

The sources did not say when or where the interviews took place.

Jackson is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia; Leondra Kruger sits on the California Supreme Court; and J. Michelle Childs is a federal district court judge based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mr. Biden is expected to announce his selection by the end of February, and the Senate is expected to try to move quickly to confirm the president’s choice.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president had not yet made his selection.

“We are, of course, a very short period of time away from the end of the month of February,” Psaki said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “The president has not made a decision about who he is going to nominate, but I’m not — still not going to get into details about the internal process.”