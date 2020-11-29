Biden-Harris announce all-female communications staff

▶ Watch Video: President-elect Biden considering appointing members of the LGBTQ+ community to his cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris on Sunday announced members of the incoming administration’s communications staff. For the first time in U.S. history, the staff will be comprised entirely of women.

Jen Psaki will serve as White House press secretary, Mr. Biden and Harris announced. Psaki had previously served as White House communications director and deputy White House press secretary during the Obama-Biden administration.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign will serve as White House communications director. Bedingfield is also a communications veteran from the Obama-Biden administration.

Bedingfield tweeted Sunday that she is “unspeakably proud” to take on the role of communications director.

Working for him as VP and on this campaign gave me insight into what kind of capable, compassionate, clear-eyed president he will be and it will be a profound honor to be one small part of his work. It will also be an honor to work alongside the incredible women who are taking on these roles together,” Bedingfield tweeted.

Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders will take on the role of senior adviser and spokesperson for Harris. Sanders previously worked as press secretary for Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Elizabeth Alexander, another Biden-Harris campaign senior advisor, will become the communications director for first lady Jill Biden. Alexander previously served as Mr. Biden’s press secretary while he was vice president.

Former communications director for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Ashley Etienne, will become Harris’ communications director. Pelosi said Sunday called Etienne a “seasoned communicator” and congratulated her.

“Her experience working on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue and the immense respect she commands among both Members and staff will make her a powerful force in the Biden-Harris Administration,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Karine Jean Pierre, Harris’ chief of staff during the campaign, will take on the role of principle deputy press secretary. Pili Tobar was announced as deputy White House communications director. Tobar previously worked as deputy director for America’s Voice and Hispanic media director for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

Harris added that to overcome to challenges the country faces, “we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that.”