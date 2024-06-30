Biden, Elton John attend grand opening of Stonewall Visitor Center

▶ Watch Video: President Biden, Elton John on hand to celebrate opening of Stonewall Visitor Center

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and legendary singer-songwriter Elton John were in New York City on Friday to attend the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, which memorializes the site of riots that sparked the gay rights movement in 1969.

“It set an example, I’m not exaggerating, for the entire world. That’s what this center, this monument, this month is all about,” Pres. Biden said.

“It reminds us that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” the first lady said.



The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village officially opened to the public Friday, and it’s free to visit.

Officials say it honors the legacy of the rebellion and is a hub for learning about the history and continued struggles of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

“For generations, LGBTQI+ Americans have summoned the courage to live proudly, even when it meant putting their lives at risk. 55 years ago at the Stonewall Inn in New York, brave LGBTQI+ individuals did just that and formed a movement that would transform our nation,” Pres. Biden wrote on X before speaking at the opening.

Organizers hope the center will teach visitors about LGBTQ+ history and ongoing struggles for liberation.

“I think it’s very important for people of this generation to understand the struggles of the past. We tend to forget that rights that are won can just as easily be lost,” visitor Rohin Naio said.

“It’s here to honor all of the elders that fought for our rights. It’s to give hope to all the youth that are still suffering or are feeling oppression,” said Steve Love Menendez.

Menendez told CBS New York he visits Stonewall every day to check on the rainbow flags on display.

“I’m the creator of the rainbow flag display here at the park,” he said. “So I come every morning to restore any missing flags and make sure everything looks beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”

The Stonewall Inn became a national monument in 2016. This is the first LGBTQ+ visitor center recognized by the National Park Service.

55 years since the Stonewall Riots

Friday marked 55 years since the Stonewall Uprising, which set off six days of clashes between police and LGBTQ+ protesters.

The Stonewall Inn is considered the birthplace of the gay rights movement.

On June 28, 1969, when homosexual acts were still outlawed in New York City, police raided the bar — a place of refuge for the gay community and frequent target of harassment.

The community had enough, and the riots that followed spearheaded LGBTQ+ activism in the United States.

“To be here in this place where literal history has been made, it’s pretty powerful. And to hear that it’s being celebrated in such a way, just adds that much more power to it,” said Monica Jaso, who is visiting Stonewall from Chicago. “It just will kind of solidify that we have a place in history.”

The inn can be accessed by the newly renamed Christopher Street-Stonewall subway station.

“Renaming this station is a recognition of that tremendous battle in our history,” MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.

NYC Pride March and weekend events

New York City’s annual Pride March is this Sunday, June 30. It dates back to 1970, one year after the uprising.

The march starts at noon and steps off from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue near Madison Square Park.

This year’s theme is “Reflect. Empower. Unite,” with a focus on the power of people coming together for “Queer liberation and joy.”

Pride events have been held all month, looking toward a future without discrimination, where all people have equal rights under the law.

