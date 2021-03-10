Biden dogs temporarily moved from White House after incident

One of President Biden’s dogs, Major, gave a “minor” injury to someone at the White House, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Both dogs, Major and Champ, are heading to Delaware for “previously planned” trip to be cared for by family friends while first lady Jill Biden travels to military bases this week, and will return to the White House soon.

“Champ and Major, the president and first lady’s dogs, members of the family, are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people,” Psaki said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “And on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit, with no further treatment needed. It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden’s travels to military bases this week, she has a three-day trip this week, and the dogs will return to the White House soon.”

Psaki did not disclose who received the minor injury from Major. Major, a German Shepherd rescue dog, was adopted by the Bidens in 2018.

CNN first reported on Monday that Major had bitten a security staffer at the White House. Psaki did not say if the dog had bitten anyone.

The dogs are the first to reside at the White House since the Obama years, since former President Trump did not own a dog.