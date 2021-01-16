Biden “convinced” 100 million can be vaccinated in 100 days

▶ Watch Video: Biden outlines COVID-19 vaccination plan

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday announced the framework of his plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the American population, a day after unveiling his $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package, which includes a drive to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

“I am convinced we can get it done,” Mr. Biden said about vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days.

Mr. Biden acknowledged “we remain in a very dark winter” and said the vaccination drive will be “one of the most challenging operational efforts ever undertaken by our country.” But he promised his White House will “manage the hell out of this operation.”

Mr. Biden’s plan will encourage states to allow more Americans to be vaccinated, expanding guidelines to include those 65 years and older and all frontline workers. Organizing by priority groups is scientific, but it’s also meant doses of vaccines have gone unused when others could be taking them, a fact sheet from the Biden team notes.

The vaccination plan also entails setting up federally supported community vaccination centers around the country, with the support of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA). The incoming Biden administration also intends to launch mobile vaccination clinics to reach poorer urban areas and rural communities.

Mr. Biden also intends to use the Defense Production Act to maximize vaccine production for things like glass vials, needles and syringes. He also wants to increase data sharing and timelines with states so they aren’t left in the dark.

As he’s said before, Mr. Biden wants to release most of the available vaccine doses, even though patients will need a second dose for the vaccine to be the most effective.

The incoming administration also plans to launch a federally led by locally targeted public education campaign to increase trust in the vaccine.

“I believe we have a moral obligation,” Mr. Biden said in a speech on Thursday night. “In this pandemic in America, we cannot let people go hungry, we cannot let people get evicted, we cannot watch nurses, educators and others lose their jobs, we so badly need them. We must act now, and we must act decisively.”