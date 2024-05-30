Biden campaign warns: “Convicted felon or not,” Trump could still be president

▶ Watch Video: Biden campaign reacts to Trump’s guilty verdict

Washington — The Biden campaign warned that former President Donald Trump’s conviction in a “hush-money” case won’t keep him from winning another term in the White House.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president,” the campaign’s communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement Thursday.

Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found he violated the law by falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He was found guilty on all 34 counts.

The Biden campaign said the verdict shows “no one is above the law,” but it also “does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality.”

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power,” the statement said. “A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.”

President Biden has not yet commented on the verdict.

“We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment,” Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, said in a statement.

Bo Erickson contributed reporting.