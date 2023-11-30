Biden campaign rips Trump’s health care policies in new ad

The Biden campaign is attacking former President Donald Trump’s health care policies in a new TV ad airing Thursday in several key battleground states.

The 60-second spot, titled “Your Family,” focuses on Biden administration plans to lower prescription drug prices and features a pediatric nurse from Nevada named Jody who calls the Trump administration’s policies “so troubling.”

“The idea that we could go back to the policies that help the rich get richer and left so many people behind — I don’t want to go back,” the nurse says in the ad.

Here’s the ad:

The attack by the Biden campaign follows Trump’s renewed calls for the repeal of the nation’s health care law, the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, in a series of recent posts on Truth Social.

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives,” Trump wrote in a post on Nov. 25. “We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

Later, Trump clarified that he does not want to terminate Obamacare, but rather “replace it with much better healthcare.”

Republicans attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017, months after Trump was elected, but failed.

A Trump campaign adviser told CBS News that Trump’s posts came after the Wall Street Journal editorial board highlighted a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Mike Braun, asking the agency to determine if large insurance companies are using their own pharmacies to evade limits on prescription drug pricing.

Trump’s posts are meant to highlight the need for additional sources of health care coverage for Americans and point out there is bipartisan consensus on some health care cost issues, according to the Trump campaign adviser. Trump also included the Journal’s editorial in his original post.

About 40 million Americans obtain health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The new Biden spot will run in Phoenix, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Raleigh, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, as well as during primetime on broadcast networks. The ad is also expected to air on national cable news, according to the Biden campaign.

“This ad will remind voters of the clear choice they’ll face in 2024: Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans who are hellbent on siding with big pharma and insurance companies that make health care costs for hard working Americans more expensive, or President Biden, who is laser-focused on making health care more affordable for your family and lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.