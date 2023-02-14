Biden announces reshaped economic team, naming 2 new top advisers

▶ Watch Video: White House economic adviser: “Don’t underestimate President Biden’s legislative acumen”

Washington — President Biden has named Lael Brainard as the new director of the National Economic Council (NEC) and is nominating Jared Bernstein as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), beefing up his economic team after a series of departures ahead of high-pressure talks over the debt ceiling and government spending.

Brainard, currently vice chair of the Federal Reserve, is replacing top White House economic adviser Brian Deese, who announced his departure from the administration earlier this month. Bernstein is replacing Cecilia Rouse as the president’s chief economist.

Brainard will be only the second woman to head up the NEC. She has served at the Treasury Department, NEC, CEA and Federal Reserve, while Bernstein is a longtime Biden aide and current member of the CEA. The two councils are responsible for the White House’s internal economic analysis and policy development.

Lael Brainard, vice chair of the Federal Reserve, during an event in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Bloomberg / Getty Images

The moves come as the White House prepares for a showdown over the nation’s borrowing limit, with the U.S. facing a deadline of roughly June to raise or suspend the limit to avoid risking a catastrophic default. Mr. Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy two weeks ago for their first talks since McCarthy took the gavel, but the two sides remain far from a resolution.

The president named several others to key economic positions in his administration on Tuesday. Bharat Ramamurti, currently the deputy director for the NEC, will now serve as an adviser for strategic economic communications, and CEA member Heather Boushey will be the chief economist for the president’s “Invest in America Cabinet.” The president also named Joelle Gamble, the chief economist at the Department of Labor, as deputy director of the NEC.

“Along with Bharat, Heather, Joelle and other key members of my White House economic team, Lael and Jared will help bring a seriousness of purpose to the task of building a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “Over the past two years, my economic strategy has delivered historic results for the American people. This team will be committed to implementing that strategy, while managing the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth. They will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world. Let’s finish the job.”

The changes come as Mr. Biden enters the second half of his term, with inflation slowing but still hot. Job growth has remained strong, despite fears of an impending recession.

Recent CBS News polling shows Americans’ views of the nation’s economy have improved slightly but remain poor. And there’s little consensus across the country about where the economy will go from here.