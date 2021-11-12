      Weather Alert

Biden and Xi to meet virtually on Monday

CBS News
Nov 12, 2021 @ 4:34pm

President Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday, the White House announced Friday.

The virtual meeting follows a September phone call. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the leaders of the world’s biggest economies will “discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align.”

“Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC,” Psaki said. 

Earlier this week, the U.S. and China released a joint statement affirming they would work together to combat climate change. China, the world leader in emissions, has been criticized for not doing enough to combat climate change, and China’s commitment to the Paris Agreement has come into question. 

U.S. officials have also been frustrated with China’s lack of sufficient cooperation in investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus

The president and Xi spoke in September for about 90 minutes — Mr. Biden initiated that call in essence because he was growing exasperated with the reluctance of lower-level Chinese officials to have conversations of substance with members of his administration.

Mr. Biden and Xi have a long history, and met on multiple occasions before he took office. 

