Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour

▶ Watch Video: Beyoncé drops seventh solo album, “Renaissance”

Beyoncé excited her “Beyhive” on Wednesday, teasing an upcoming tour. On Instagram, the star announced the Renaissance world tour, coming later this year.

Several concerts are listed on her website, starting with Stockholm’s Friends Arena on May 10 and ending with New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sept. 27. Few other details, including the release date for tickets, have been given.

Beyoncé is known for being secretive, and in the past, surprised fans by dropping her self-titled album unannounced in 2013. Fans have also speculated that there are more surprises to come with her latest album “Renaissance,” which she called “act i.” Many believe more “acts,” or albums, will follow.

Beyonce performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

The last time Beyoncé toured was 2018 with a co-headlining the “On the Run II” tour alongside her husband, Jay-Z. That tour grossed $253.5 million, according to Billboard.

Her last solo concert tour was “The Formation World Tour” in 2016 for her album “Lemonade.” This tour sold more than 2.2 million tickets and grossed $256,000,000, according to Billboard.

Earlier this month, she held a live show at the opening of Atlantis the Royal Hotel in Dubai.