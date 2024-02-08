Beyoncé announces new haircare line Cécred

▶ Watch Video: “Barbie,” Beyoncé and Taylor Swift add billions to 2023 global economy

Beyoncé is officially entering the haircare business.

On Wednesday, the superstar singer announced that she is launching Cécred on Feb. 20.

“Hair is sacred,” the announcement was captioned, a play on the name of the brand.

Beyoncé teased the line with a short video featuring clips of women with all different hair textures, including Beyoncé, styling their hair, as well as a clip of a young Beyonce standing aside her hair stylist mother Tina.

It also includes a clip of Headliners Hair Salon, the Houston hair salon formerly owned by Tina Knowles.

“Obviously I grew up in my mother’s hair salon,” Beyoncé says in a separate Instagram post where people react to the launch. “Welcome along my hair journey,” she adds.

Its not clear exactly which products will be sold under the line.

This is not Beyoncé’s first business venture. The singer launched a management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2010 and her clothing line Ivy Park, which released collections in partnership with Adidas, in 2016.