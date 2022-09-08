Bernard Shaw, first chief anchor at CNN, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, an acclaimed reporter and former anchor for CNN, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 82.

Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19, according to their statement provided to CNN’s former chief executive officer Tom Johnson, the network reported Thursday morning.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time,” they said in the announcement, adding that immediate funeral services for Shaw will be held privately. A memorial service that is open to the public will be planned later.

CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Alex Brandon / AP

Johnson, as well as CNN’s current chief executive officer and chairman Chris Licht, shared their own remarks about Shaw’s legacy in separate statements after his death.

“As a journalist, he demanded accuracy and fairness in news coverage. He earned the respect of millions of viewers around the world for his integrity and independence. He resisted forcefully any lowering of ethical news standards or any compromise of solid news coverage. He always could be trusted as a reporter and as an anchor,” said Johnson, noting that Shaw “exemplified excellence in his life” and will be “remembered as a fierce advocate of responsible journalism,” CNN reported.

Licht called Shaw “a CNN original” in his remarks, which recounted highlights from his decadeslong career. As Licht noted, Shaw became the network’s first chief anchor when it launched in 1980 and built an award-winning career as a broadcast journalist over the next 20 years. Some of his most notable work includes moderating the 1988 presidential debate between George H. W. Bush and Michael Dukakis and 2000 vice presidential debate between Dick Cheney and Joe Lieberman, and live reporting on the 1991 Gulf War.

“Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year,” Licht said Thursday.

Shaw received a number of accolades for his journalism, including lifetime achievement awards from the Edward R. Murrow Awards and National Association of Black Journalists. He was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 1999, two years before his official retirement from CNN.