Beginning Farmer Webinar Series 2020
January 15, 2020 – April 8, 2020
Beginning farmers and others with basic information needs are invited to participate in a series of thirteen online programs addressing crop and livestock production, farm business and marketing on Wednesday evenings Jan. 15 through April 8, 2020. Participants will get an overview of various farm enterprises and topics, and have an opportunity through live, online chat to ask questions of MSU and other agriculture experts. Each 60 minute live webinar presentation will begin at 7 p.m. EST. A $5 fee is charged for each webinar in the series, or $32.50 for the full series (50% savings!). You may register for all or some of the courses at any time, even if the session has already taken place. In that case, you will receive a link to the recorded program. The webinars will be delivered on the ZOOM Webinar platform. A high-speed internet connection is required, and connection information will be emailed to registered participants prior to each webinar. Following each webinar, registered participants will receive a link to the recorded webinar.
Download the flyer for individual webinar descriptions.
Each webinar is ‘Getting started with….’
- Jan. 15, 2020
- New Farm Start-up, Jonathan Parsons, Uprooted Farm
- Jan. 22, 2020
- Wash-pack Facilites, Landen Tetil, Produce Safety Technician, Marquette Conservation District
- Jan. 29, 2020
- Michigan Cottage Food, Beth Waitrovich, MSU Extension
- Feb. 5, 2020
- Growing Hemp in Michigan, James DeDecker, MSU Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center
- Feb. 12, 2020
- CSA’s in Michigan, Garret Ziegler, MSU Extension
- Feb. 19, 2020
- Safe Use of Animal-based Soil Amendments, Charles Gould, MSU Extension
- Feb. 26, 2020
- Agroforestry: Silvo-pasture Options, Julie Crick and Kable Thurlow, MSU Extension
- March 4, 2020
- Selling to Food Hubs, Mariel Borgman, MSU Extension
- March 11, 2020
- Farm Labor, Katie Brandt, MSU Student Organic Farm and Stan Moore, MSU Extension
- March 18, 2020
- No-till Vegetable Production on Small Beds, Jonathan Parsons, Uprooted Farm
- March 25, 2020
- Pricing Products for Different Markets, Will Jaquinde, MSU Tollgate Farm
- April 1, 2020
- Hosting On-farm Educational Events for Your Community, Abbey Palmer, MSU Extension
- April 8, 2020
- Measuring Soil Health, Sieglinde Snapp, MSU Soils and Cropping Systems Professor
