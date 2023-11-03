Beet Truck Overturns in Tuscola County Crash, Second In a Week

A sugar beet truck driver was injured in a crash in Tuscola County Thursday afternoon.

Police say the truck was heading west on M-81 at Deckerville Road near Caro when another vehicle pulled in front of the truck, causing it to tip over and spill beets into a ditch. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Police say the truck driver and another passenger vehicle driver were injured and taken to a local hospital, though the extent of their injuries are unknown.

It is the second crash involving a beet truck in Tuscola County this week, with the first occurring Monday.