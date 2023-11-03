WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Beet Truck Overturns in Tuscola County Crash, Second In a Week

By News Desk
November 3, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Beet Truck Overturns in Tuscola County Crash, Second In a Week
(Getty Images)

A sugar beet truck driver was injured in a crash in Tuscola County Thursday afternoon.

Police say the truck was heading west on M-81 at Deckerville Road near Caro when another vehicle pulled in front of the truck, causing it to tip over and spill beets into a ditch. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. Police say the truck driver and another passenger vehicle driver were injured and taken to a local hospital, though the extent of their injuries are unknown.

It is the second crash involving a beet truck in Tuscola County this week, with the first occurring Monday.

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Pulled from Water after Crash in Rural Saginaw County
2

Victims In Isabella County Motorcycle/Deer Crash Identified
3

State Police, Bay County Sheriff's Office Collaborate on Hands-Free Enforcement Day
4

Police in Flint Searching for Missing Teen
5

Midland Firefighter of the Year Announced