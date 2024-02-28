Becky G performing “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” at Oscars

▶ Watch Video: “Oppenheimer” gets 13 Oscar nominations, leading 2024 films

Becky G will be performing “The Fire Inside” from the film “Flamin’ Hot” at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced. The singer, who turns 27 this weekend, is among the list of performers revealed Wednesday for the 2024 Academy Awards.

The best original song nod for “The Fire Inside” is the only nomination for “Flamin’ Hot” at the award show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. EDT. The movie is Eva Longoria’s feature directorial debut about Richard Montañez, who claims to have created Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

“The Fire Inside” was written by 15-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. Her past nominations include ’90s hits “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” performed by Aerosmith in the Bruce Willis blockbuster “Armageddon,” and Trisha Yearwood’s version of “How Do I Live” in the Nicolas Cage action movie “Con Air.”

Warren was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2022. “Diane Warren’s music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists,” then-academy President David Rubin said in a statement.

In an emotional social media video after “The Fire Inside” was nominated, Becky G said, “I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and to Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart — it is my heart — and this is literally one of my dreams coming true in front of the world.”