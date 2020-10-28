Beaverton Police Looking for Hit and Run Suspect
(source: Beaverton Police Department)
Police in Gladwin County’s Beaverton are asking the public for help locating a hit and run suspect.
The incident occurred October 20 around 12:30 p.m. The suspect vehicle is a black Chevy Blazer or Trailblazer with significant damage to its front passenger side. It isn’t known what the vehicle struck but it was seen heading east on Guernsey Rd from M-18.
The driver is a man in his 30s with short hair and scruffy facial hair. A female passenger may also have been in the vehicle. Please call (989) 435-9111 if you have any information about the crash.