Beaverton Home Invasion Leaves One Dead

By jonathan.dent
June 6, 2023 1:42PM EDT
Police in Beaverton say a man was killed in a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, officers, along with MSP troopers and Gladwin County Sheriffs Deputies, responded to 385 West Brown Street where a man had been shot.

Beaverton Public Schools closed for the day due to safety concerns.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation, but there is currently no threat to the public.

