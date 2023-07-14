Beaverton Couple Injured, Georgia Woman Killed In Osceola County Crash

A Georgia woman was killed and a couple from Beaverton were seriously injured in a crash in Osceola County Wednesday.

Police responded to a stretch of US 10 near 15th Avenue in Osceola County around 12:15 P.M. for a head on collision. Police say a 63 year old Georgia man was driving a Lexus SUV west when he crossed the center line and crashed into a GMC pickup truck with a 69 year old man and a 68 year old woman from Beaverton. The Georgia man’s passenger died in the crash. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The Beaverton woman is currently listed in critical condition while her husband is listed in serious condition.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.