Beaver Township Accident Nets Driver 8th OWI

(source: Alpha Media)

A crash in Bay County’s Beaver Township Sunday, December 9 led to the arrest of a Bay County man.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham say the man was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup with a female passenger around 11:30 p.m. on W. Seidlers Rd. near Nine Mile when the truck rolled. The man fled the scene. Deputies tracked him a short distance and arrested him for his eighth operating while intoxicated offence. He was driving on a restricted license. Both he and the woman suffered only minor injuries. The man is currently lodged in the Bay County Jail.

