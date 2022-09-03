WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Beaches Closed Due to Contamination

By Ann Williams
September 3, 2022 4:28AM EDT
A number of beaches across the state have been closed or restricted because of water quality issues. Testing has shown bacteria levels that make the water unsafe for full body contact.

The affected beaches include Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County, which is under a contamination advisory. Lakeview Waterfront Park in Rosscommon County is also under a contamination advisory.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s has a Beach Guard notification page on their website: https://www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/

Sports News