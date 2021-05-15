BaySail and Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry Announce Cruising Partnership
source: BaySail
Bay City’s Appledore IV, owned and operated by 501c3 non-profit Bay Sail, will soon be sailing the Straits of Mackinac in partnership with Star Line, Mackinac Island’s Hydro-Jet Ferry company. BaySail and Star Line have entered a partnership to bring Appledore IV to Mackinac Island and St. Ignace for extended stays in June, July, and August 2021.
Appledore IV will offer 1.5 hours sails from Star Line’s docks in both St. Ignace and Mackinac Island. Sails aboard Appledore IV will be offered through Star Line from June 11 through July 5, and again from August 19-29 . All sails last 1.5 hours and passengers will be able to choose from daytime Eco History sails, evening sails, and sunset sails. Passengers are invited to bring their own food and drinks onboard. Tickets are available for purchase on Star Line’s website, mackinacferry.com.
Appledore IV is an 85’ long traditionally rigged tall ship. Appledore IV is owned and operated by BaySail, which has operated since 1998 with the mission to foster environmental stewardship in the Saginaw Bay watershed and the Great Lakes ecosystem through shipboard and land- based learning experiences.