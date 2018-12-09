Bay Murder Suspect Arrested

A man is in jail following a murder in Auburn Friday night. A woman died from a gunshot wound in a home on Roberts Street near Ruth Street. The woman was in her early 60’s. Bay County Sheriff Deputy’s were called to the home just after 7:30 by paramedics who had responded to a health call. After a brief search of the Auburn area authorities apprehended the suspect. The Gunman and the victim were acquainted, however their names were not released. Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.