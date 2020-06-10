Bay, Midland Counties See Uptick In COVID-19
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
A rise in COVID-19 cases in Bay County is being attributed to out of state workers who came to help clean up during the May 19 flood.
The Bay County Health Department a rise of 10 cases on June 3 and 11 cases June 6, bringing the total number of cases for the county to 345 positive cases. The employees of the clean up company have since returned to their home state.
Health Department officials stress while Michigan overall is seeing a decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the problem still needs to be addressed seriously.
In Midland County, there was also an increase of positive cases, though not what health officials feared would be the case. The number of cases rose by 11 between May 19 and June 8.