Bay, Midland Counties Report New COVID-19 Deaths
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
The State of Michigan is reporting 977 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, for a total of 42,356 people who’ve tested positive since the outbreak began. 8,342 of those people have recovered. Statewide, 77 new deaths have been reported, which means 3,866 people have died from the virus in Michigan.
The death toll went up slightly in Bay and Midland Counties since Thursday. Bay County reports two new deaths, bringing the total to 6. Midland County had one death since Thursday, and now has also had a total of 6. In all, Bay County has had 150 positive cases and Midland County has had 60. In Saginaw County, 4 more deaths were added since Thursday. That means 63 people have died from COVID-19 in Saginaw County. There were 20 new cases reported since Thursday in Saginaw County. The total positive cases there are at 684.
The State of Michigan website has county-by-county data on coronavirus and other information:
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html