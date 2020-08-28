Bay Metro Postpones Services Until September 14
(source: Getty Images)
As of Friday, August 28, Bay Metro Transit in Bay County is shutting down operations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the transit authority says the likelihood of transmission is low, though they are exercising extreme caution. The shutdown will allow employees to take time for themselves should they become symptomatic, allow for testing and to allow for a professional remediation company to disinfect all facilities and vehicles.
Bay Metro will be back in service on September 14.